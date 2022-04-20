Will County police reports: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

•Shyheim Atkinson, 27, of the 2200 of Madonna Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the New Lenox police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on a charge of retail theft.

• Martin Castillo, 29, of the 400 block of Garnsey Avenue in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of accident involving injury or death and failure to report an accident.

• Casey Daugherty, 36, of the 4200 block of Mound Road in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Monday on a charge of attempting to foil or defeat a screen test.

• Deandre Davis, 29, of the 400 block of South Orchid Drive in Park Forest was arrested by the New Lenox police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on a charge of retail theft.