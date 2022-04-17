Will County police reports: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Justin Glenn Grandys, 25, of the 600 block of West Second Street in Braidwood was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Friday on charges of aggravated reckless driving and aggravated fleeing.

• Michael Palermo, 30, of the 100 block of Crest Avenue in Elk Grove Village was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Javier Reyna, 29, of the 100 block of Parks Avenue in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Friday on charges of possession of a controlled substance driving while revoked or suspended, and unauthorized certificate of origin or sale.

• Kyrahn Robinson, 22, of Stratford Lane in Lombard was arrested by the Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Friday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

• Shawn Wennlund, 43, of the 1900 block of East Washington Street in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Friday on a charge of theft.