Judge keeps bond at $5 million for Joliet child porn defendant

A judge denied lowering a $5 million bond for a Joliet woman charged with child pornography.

On Monday, Gal Pissetzky, attorney for Lauren Russell, 27, unsuccessfully requested a lower bond for his client. Pissetzky argued that Russell was “groomed” into “fear and submission” by her husband, Justin Russell, 33, who also faces child pornography charges.

“It is very evident that my client is extremely submissive to his actions, to his demands, to the way he is wanting her to be,” Pissetzky said.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Capelli objected to a lower bond.

Capelli told Rippy of the disturbing text messages between Justin and Lauren Russell. Prosecutors have alleged Justin Russell communicated in text messages to his wife about wanting to sexually assault, torture and kill minors, and she texted about wanting to engage in sex acts with minors.

Capelli argued that Lauren Russell is a danger to the community.

Judge Dan Rippy denied lowering the bond without prejudice, which allows Lauren Russell to request a lower bond again in the future. Judge Dave Carlson previously denied a lower bond for Lauren Russell before assigning the case to Rippy March 1.

As it stands, Lauren Russell will need to post 10% of her $5 million bond for her release from custody.

Lauren Russell filed for divorce on March 29. In her divorce papers, she cited an “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage. She said the two were married in 2019 and have no children.

Pissetzky said Lauren Russell’s arrest “saved her life” and she is part of a support group at the jail. He argued for a lower bond so she could be released from jail and seek professional therapy for treatment of Justin Russell’s “literal brainwashing” of her.

Justin Russell has also requested a reduction of his $5 million bond. The motion has not yet been heard in court.

Prosecutors have charged Justin and Lauren Russell with possessing digital videos of child pornography on a hard drive.

The investigation that led to the arrest of the Russells began Dec. 16 when sheriff’s detectives received a tip from the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives began a thorough investigation of the Russells “sharing and uploading multiple images and videos of child pornography,” police said.

Detectives searched the Russells’ residence, obtained electronic devices and additional evidence for examination, and then secured a warrant for the couple’s arrest Jan. 28.