Boys lacrosse: Lincoln-Way West co-op takes care of Oak Forest co-op 10-2

Lincoln-Way’s Carson Katzmann looks to take a shot against Oak Forest on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Lincoln-Way West in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf)

NEW LENOX – Both coaches and players will tell you that it has been an inconsistent season for Lincoln-Way West co-op.

Coach Tyler Jackson said when the Warriors are on, they’ve been on. It’s just been about staying on consistently.

Only time will tell if West co-op, which also takes players from Lincoln-Way East and Lincoln-Way Central, can do that.

If Saturday is any indication, its opponents should certainly hope not.

Lincoln-Way West co-op was hot from the start, scoring five goals in the first half with a complete game in all four periods. The Warriors finished with a 10-2 victory over Oak Forest co-op in their South Suburban Conference match that saw the most of their players make their way onto the field.

“It felt great,” Jackson said. “It was a beautiful day, so it was a beautiful time to play some lacrosse. We were rolling and playing total lacrosse in every phase of the game. I’ve got to shout out Dave Ho, Carson Katzmann, Jake Doyle. Honestly, half the team are seniors and it’s hard to name just one because they’re all fantastic young men who help set the tone for us.”

West co-op (6-8, 6-1) built a 5-0 lead in the first half thanks to two goals from Ho and one from Katzmann. In goal, Doyle made eight saves in the first half of action.

That allowed Jackson to rotate some bench players who continued to pile it on. The score reached 10-2 on a goal by Matthew Konow with 3:12 left in the third.

It was an effort Jackson was proud of, especially given the roller coaster nature of the season.

“We’ve been a little streaky,” he said. “We’ve had some really great highs and some tough lows. It’s all been things we’re in control of, so it’s just a matter of being able to focus and execute on game day. Being more consistent would be great for us. The talent is there, it’s just about being able to play a full four-period game.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Lincoln-Way’s Aidean Kanenberg makes a move to the goal against Oak Forest on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Lincoln-Way West in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf)

It was a little bit of a different day with the varsity playing at 10 a.m. while the JV followed because of a scheduling issue with officials. It also was prom night for Lincoln-Way West, and fittingly the seniors put on a strong display.

“It feels pretty good,” Doyle said. “We capitalized early. We jumped on them and got up big and managed to keep going.”

Make no mistake, though, West co-op is very aware that consistency has been the key so far and will continue to be the key moving forward. The Warriors are focused on making sure they bring the kind of effort they did Saturday to every contest.

“Our consistency has been a struggle this season,” Katzmann said. “When we play good, we play really good. Hopefully today will push us toward the playoffs and then we’ll start playing at the top of our game like we’re supposed to.”

Last year, West co-op finished 12-8 with a 9-1 record in conference play.

The Warriors only loss came by a score of 12-8 against Andrew. Their next opponent? Andrew on Monday.

Every player and coach on staff mentioned being enthused for this contest with revenge on the mind.

“It’s pretty big,” Ho said. “It could change our seeding and where we play (in the postseason), so it means a lot for us.”

As far as what needs to be done to make it happen? Aside from that whole consistency thing, Jackson said it’s all about harnessing positive energy.

“We just need to focus on that positive energy,” Jackson said. “We were buzzing around really fast and doing the little things right. We just need to take that, build on it and be able to execute more and more each day.”