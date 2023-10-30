Pets of the Week: Oct. 30, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Ghost is a sweet, well-behaved 2-year old husky who was found as a stray. He is house-trained, good on a leash and not overly energetic. Ghost gets along with everyone he meets, including other dogs, and loves to cuddle. To meet Ghost, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Polka Dot is a 6-year-old domestic shorthair that was abandoned at a firehouse in Chicago. She is quiet, gentle, friendly and sweet. She likes gentle pets and attention. She purrs nonstop when given attention and start to make biscuits. She will make an amazing companion kitty. To meet Polka Dot, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mookie is a 7-year-old pit bull mix. She has lived in a foster home for a couple of years and is ready for a forever home. She is very sweet but requires a patient and experienced owner. Mookie can be playful with other dogs but should be the only dog in the home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Gomez is a young, male domestic shorthair, who is affectionate and curious. He came from a local animal control and is ready for a forever home. He must be the only cat in the home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.