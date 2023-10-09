Tickets available for New Lenox Historical Society’s fall feast

Enjoy a delicious fall feast Wednesday in New Lenox and help benefit student programs at a historical school.

The New Lenox Area Historical Society will host its fall feast from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Harry Anderson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9545, 323 Old Hickory Road, New Lenox, according to a news release from the New Lenox Area Historical Society announcing the event.

The fall feast will include a pork loin roast dinner, mashed potatoes and gravy, harvest vegetables, kraut, bread and cake from Fleckenstein’s Bakery in Mokena. Hot dogs and chips also will be available, according to the New Lenox Historical Society.

Dine-in and carryout options are available.

The event also will include a silent auction and the opportunity to buy “Home of Proud Americans” yard signs and ornaments. Proceeds benefit Schmuhl School’s preservation and ongoing student programs held at the school.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children younger than 10. Children younger than 3 are free. Buy tickets in advance from historical society members or at the door.

For tickets and information, call 815-735-5004 or email newlenoxhistory@aol.com.