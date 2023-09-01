Joliet Slammers game to benefit man with spinal cord injury

Enjoy a Joliet Slammers baseball game on Sunday while helping Sean Horst of Joliet, a 23-year-old quadriplegic.

Tickets to “Sean’s Baseball Benefit!” are $6. Deadline to purchase tickets is 5 p.m. Saturday. The fundraiser will recognize two-year anniversary of Horst’s homecoming following his spinal cord injury.

According to Horst’s GoFundMe page, Horst was celebrating with his friends on July 4, 2021, when he dove into a swimming pool and hit his head on the bottom of the pool.

Help Hope Live said intensive rehabilitation has given Horst the skills to feed himself and use a joystick to move his power wheelchair. Horst also participates in adaptive sailing and handcycling, Help Hope Live said.

Although Horst has progressed recovery-wise, he is considered permanently disabled and needs 24/7 care, Horst’s GoFundMe page said.

Gates to “Sean’s Baseball Benefit!” open at 5 p.m. Sunday. The game begins at 6:05 p.m. at Duly Health & Care Field, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet.

Although $5 of each ticket sold will benefit Help Hope Live in honor of Horst, attendees may add an optional support wristband for $4 when registering for the benefit.

Help Hope Live said it verified Horst’s medical diagnosis and directly pays “only verified injury-related expenses.” Many of Horst’s medical costs are not covered by insurance, Help Hope Live said.

For tickets and more information, visit events.helphopelive.org/event/5880/signup/.

Donations also accepted at gofund.me/b5903d40 and helphopelive.org/campaign/22512.