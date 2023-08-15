Plainfield church hosting renowned Catholic speaker

A parishioner at a Plainfield church was so inspired by a Catholic speaker that he wanted the community to hear him, too.

Keith Nester, a former Protestant pastor, Catholic convert, and executive director of Down to Earth Ministries, will present “Night of Inspiration” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield.

Nester also will speak to adults in their 20s and 30s at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Blanchette Catholic Center Courtyard, 16555 Weber Road in Crest Hill. The Thursday night talk is part of the Diocese of Joliet’s “Theology on Tap” series.

Rich DuSatko of Plainfield, who helped arrange Nester’s appearances, said he discovered Nester on YouTube during the pandemic and wants to share the inspiration.

“Keith’s ministry has helped me integrate the word of God into my life.” — Rich DuSatko of Plainfield, member of St. Mary Immaculate Parish in Plainfield

“He really has a gift at being able to explain our faith and Christianity – he converted to Catholicism – in a really relatable and encouraging manner,” DuSatko said. “I found it both challenged me and helped inspire me to want to go deeper and to learn more.”

During his 20 years of full-time ministry, Nester served in various roles at United Methodist, Assemblies of God and Evangelical Free churches, according to Nester’s biography.

Nester joined the Catholic church in 2017 following a 20-year discernment process. Soon afterward, Nester wrote, “The Convert’s Guide to Roman Catholicism: Your First Year in the Church.”

His podcasts are “Unpacking the Mass” and “Catholic Feedback”, and he has a daily livestream prayer community called “The Rosary Crew.” Nester’s latest book is “Unpacking the Mysteries of the Rosary.”

DuSatko said Nester’s podcast is “the highlight of my week now.” DuSatko said he’s shared the podcast with his friends and his faith has grown from hearing Nester’s words.

“I feel like I understand the word of God better,” Nester said and later added, “Keith’s ministry has helped me integrate the word of God into my life.”

DuSatko especially enjoys Nester’s “Unpacking the Mass” weekly series. In that series, Nester discusses the Bible readings for the following Sunday’s Mass.

“He does it in a way that is so simple to understand and so relatable to just everyday life,” DuSatko said. “It’s just really helped me to connect that to my own life and how I can get better. When I go to church on Sunday, I feel much more prepared.”

DuSatko said this event is perfect for people who want to understand Catholicism, even if they aren’t Catholic.

“We welcome them to learn more about the direction our faith is going,” DuSatko said, “and how we can have more dialogue and how we can work together - and do more uniting than dividing.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Night of Inspiration

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield

ETC: Community invited.

INFO: Call Rich DuSatko at 630-605-2305 pr email rdusatko@comcast.net

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Theology on Tap

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Blanchette Catholic Center Courtyard, 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill

ETC: Keith Nester will present a program to adults in their 20s and 30s.

INFO: Call Jessica at 815-221-6192 or email jkrieter@dioceseofjoliet.org.