Joliet church will give out more than 400 backpacks at Kidz Fest

The Table, a Nazarene church in Joliet, is accepting registration for free backpacks.

Church members held a packing party Sunday and filled 408 backpacks with school supplies. Volunteers from the church will give them away, up to two backpacks per family, at Kidz Fest on Saturday in downtown Joliet’s City Center.

“Last year we did 250 backpacks and we wanted to up the ante this year,” said pastor Nate Smith, adding that The Table quickly ran out of backpacks at last year’s event.

Kidz Fest is an annual free event for children ages 2 and older. Activities include face painting, inflatable slide, magic shows, petting zoo, pony rides, roller skating and other entertainment.

Smith said people can register online for the backpacks in advance of the Kidz Fest. Or they may wait in line at the event, where the rest of the backpacks will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last, he said.

Vendors will occupy downtown Joliet on Saturday for KidzFest. (Paul Bergstrom for Shaw Media) (Paul Bergstrom)

“They can just show up to get the backpacks they need,” Smith said.

The church used the Joliet Public Schools District 86 school supply list when buying the school supplies, Smith said.

To raise money for the school supplies, The Table held an extra collection on Sundays, starting in May, Smith said. Then an anonymous donor said if the Table could raise $4,000 in a given month, the donor would match it.

The Table already had raised $2,000 among its 100 members, Smith said. So The Table, accepted the challenge and raised $4,000 in July.

“That person matched it, which gave us a total of $10,000,” Smith said.

Smith said some of the children who attend The Table also attend District 86 schools. So this is the church’s way of giving back to the community. And he’s pleased The Table can give back in a greater way this year.

“It’s exciting,” Smith said.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: The Table Joliet Backpack Giveaway at Kidz Fest

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Downtown Joliet – Van Buren Plaza

REGISTER: Fill out the form at thetablejoliet.churchcenter.com/people/forms/504127.

INFO: Visit thetablejoliet.org and jolietccp.com/kidz-fest.