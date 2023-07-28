JJC grad becomes college’s first Black female police officer

Destiny Griffin, Joliet Junior College’s first Black female police officer, recalled her struggle with the POWER test at JJC that nearly cost her a cherished dream.

“The POWER test, which includes a sit-and-reach, situps, bench press, and 1.5-mile run, is designed to evaluate a recruit officer’s fitness level prior to entering a certified police academy,” the Joliet Junior College website said.

Griffin, 23, of Romeoville, said her struggle came with the running portion of the test at the Joliet college, especially since she’s “not the most fit when it comes to running.” But Det. Joe Eckols, who later became her field training officer and was working a shift that day, helped her out when she was out of breath and ready to give up.

“Next thing I knew, he was running next to me, in full gear, and he cheered me on to keep running,” Griffin said. “I’ll never forget it. Without it, I probably would not have passed that test.”

Eckols shared his recollection of that test.

“I’m 60 years old, and that was a tough task,” Eckols said. “But I wanted to see her make and live out her dream.”

Wednesday was Griffin’s last day of field training operations. Eckols said he’s proud his trainee achieved her goal.

“Next week she’ll be a free bird, out directing her own patrols.”

Joliet Junior College Officer Destiny Griffin patrols the the main campus on Wednesday, July 26 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The road to campus police officer

Griffin is a JJC alumna and previously worked for the college, first as a student worker then as a campus safety officer. She also previously worked for Target in asset protection. To finally land her dream job as a JJC police officer, Griffin overcame “some hurdles here and there,” she said.

Griffin said three factors influenced her decision: a challenging career “outside my comfort zone” both physically and mentally, a job that’s different every day and a strong desire to be a role model.

“As a young Black girl, I did not see a lot of police officers that looked the way that I did,” Griffin said. “I just wanted to be a representative for those who come from the area I come from and look like me.”

When applying for the job at JJC, Griffin had to complete multiple interviews with staff, a physical and psychological exam, a lie detector test and a physical agility test at the police academy.

Griffin was sworn in as a JJC police officer on Dec. 20, 2022. She then left for The Southwestern Illinois Police Academy in January for 16 weeks of training.

At the academy, Griffin went through the process – bookwork and physical work – of learning to be a police officer “because it’s not for everybody,” Griffin said.

Joliet Junior College Officer Destiny Griffin patrols the campus halls with her field training officer Detective Joe Eckols on Wednesday, July 26 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The academy places trainees in “uncomfortable situations pretty much to see if you’re going to give up,” Griffin said. She learned how to give and receive feedback when people are yelling at her. She learned defensive tactics, was “pepper-sprayed and tased” and had “fake bullets” shot at her.

“You go through situations you’ve never been through to see what kind of person you are, and your fight or flight response,” Griffin said. “It definitely teaches a lot about yourself and what you can and cannot handle if you’ve never been tested to see how far you can go. Being in academy tested me to see where my limits are.”

Griffin also took an additional course in juvenile investigations, which makes her a certified juvenile officer, JJC said.

Although Griffin said she’d love to “make JJC my home for the next 30 years,” she also envisions herself as a school resource officer, someone who plays basketball with the students and greets them in the hallways.

“I want to be that person for those students that need someone to come and talk to before they make a dumb decision,” Griffin said.

“As a young Black girl, I did not see lot of police officers that looked the way that I did. I just wanted to be a representative for those who come from the area I come from and look like me.” — Destiny Griffin, Joliet Junior College's first Black female police officer

Griffin graduated April 28 and entered field training in May, JJC said.

A police department that teaches

For Griffin the return to JJC “felt full circle,” she said.

“I knew what JJC was about and I knew the people that worked in the department,” Griffin said. “I felt it had the same values that I had. I feel a lot of the people here are very willing to help and willing to teach you. I knew that this would be a department that would help me and teach me how to be a police officer rather than letting me fail and learning my way through that. I knew this department would take the time to teach me everything I needed to know to be a successful police officer.”

Joliet Junior College Officer Destiny Griffin patrols the campus halls with her field training officer Detective Joe Eckols on Wednesday, July 26 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Griffin said JJC’s willingness to take extra measures to teach the nuances of her role is extremely important in keeping herself and her co-workers safe.

“I want to do the job – but at the end of the day, I want to make it home to my family,” Griffin said.

Antione Edwards, director of safety and security at Joliet Public Schools District 86 in Joliet, said he previously worked with Griffin when she was a student worker in JJC’s Motorist Assist Unit. Tasks included taking care of the squad vehicles, helping staff into offices if they forgot their keys or helping people who’d locked their keys in their cars, he said.

Edwards said “Destiny is very unique, always eager to learn,” is goal-oriented and always sought real-life training to keep the campus safe.

“She actually has my old star number,” Edwards said. “That number is going to a great person, and I couldn’t be more proud.”