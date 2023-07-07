Free dog clinic in Bolingbrook on Saturday

Dog owners are invited to make appointments for a free pop-up pet clinic on Saturday in Bolingbrook.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bolingbrook Town Center in the north parking lot at 375 West Briarcliff Road, according to a news release from the will County executive office announcing the event.

Clinic services include free vaccinations against distemper/parvo and bordatella, microchipping services and a pet food pantry, the Will County executive office said.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, and the K9 Enrichment Initiative are hosting the clinic, the Will County executive office said.

Petco Love provided the free vaccines as part of its national vaccination initiative, the Will County executive office said.

To register, visit k9ei.dog. Volunteer opportunities also are available online.

For information about Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative, visit petcolove.org.