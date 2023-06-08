Lockport H.S. announces special recognitions for class of 2023

Every year, two groups of Lockport Township High School District 205 graduating students receive special recognition and awards during the graduation ceremony.

One group of graduating students have earned a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 for all fours. The second have achieved perfect attendance all four years.

This year, District 205 in Lockport recognized 14 graduates with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 for all four years and nine graduates with perfect attendance for all four years during its 2023 graduation ceremony on June 3.

Graduates recognized for a cumulative GPA of 4.0 for all four years are Karolina Mikulec, William Adolf, Mathew Brozovich, William Garrett, Corey Potempa, Abigail Budz, Briana Calvillo, David Markusic, Zachariah Kozor, Shaw Carlson, Hunter Sefcik and Zachary Kofira.

Graduates recognized for perfect attendance for all four years are Besnik Shuaipaj, Nathaniel Arient, Corey Potempa, Troy Karuntzos.

For more information, visit lths.org.