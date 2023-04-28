Joliet West senior receives appointment to West Point

Emmanuel Zamoras had long ago set his sights on The U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

So naturally the Joliet West High School senior was thrilled when he received an email from U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, letting Zamoras know of his acceptance.

Dan Coffey of Joliet, a family friend, said few students from Joliet West have been congressionally appointed to a military academy and feels the community should know when one is.

“I think he should not only be proud, but his family should be proud and our community should be extremely proud of all that he’s been able to achieve,” Coffey said of Zamoras, 18, of Shorewood.

Foster is among those wishing Zamoras well.

“One of my favorite parts of being a Congressman is nominating high-achieving local students to attend a U.S. Service Academy,” Foster said in an email statement. “Our Service Academies provide young people with the leadership skills and education they need to succeed both during their military service and when they return to civilian life. I commend Emmanuel Zamoras’ commitment to serving his country and his community, and I was proud to nominate him to attend West Point.”

Zamoras said he’s always strove to improve himself and to become the possible best version of himself. Both his parents came from the Philippines and Zamoras, who was born at Ascension Saint Joseph Joliet, always felt “grateful to them to live here and grow up here.”

So Zamoras said he worked hard and sought ways to give back. That’s why he set his sights on the military and West Point, he said.

“I wanted to become part of the next generation of leaders to be the next leader for the next generation,” Zamoras said.

So he got busy during his junior year. He joined ROTC, which he said developed his leadership skills, as well as cross country, track, scholastic bowl and math club, to improve his chances of being accepted at West Point.

Zamoras also is a member of the National Honor Society.

Steve Millsaps, Joliet West athletic director, said Zamoras “embodied what it means to be a student athlete.”

“He’s always exhibiting hard work and determination,” Millsaps said. “We’re excited to see what he does post-secondary high school.”

Ultimately, Zamoras felt his grade-point average was his best asset.

“My academics are what stands out,” Zamoras said. “I really credit my parents who raised me. They put a strict emphasis on doing great in school. But they also wanted me to be self-guided. And so, I had a passion for learning.”

Zamoras said he was able to initiate the application process to West Point on his own, which he said included submitting transcripts, SAT scores, four references and completing a fitness test.

Still, Zamoras said he was surprised when he received the acceptance email from Foster in February. The timing was perfect.

“In February, I was really struggling with balancing all my activities,” Zamoras said. “I kept getting sick and track kept getting put off. When I got the email, it was really motivating.”

Hazel Zamoras of Shorewood said she is proud of her son.

“Well, he’s a very good and talented kid,” she said. “I also give credit to my husband [Orven Zamoras] for his guidance with him also.”

Zamoras said he leaves June 26 for West Point.

“I’m really going to miss my family,” he said. “At the same time, I’m working to be independent. I think I’m going to want to visit them at some point. But I think I’m going to be able to manage.”