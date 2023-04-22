Pets of the Week, April 23, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Riley is a 2-year-old male German shepherd that was rescued from a shelter in the South where he was at risk of euthanasia. He is a well-mannered dog that likes walks and sharing his silly faces with people. He has been calm and quiet since arriving at the rescue. He is also potty-trained. He must be the only animal in a home. To meet Riley, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Riley is a 2-year-old male German shepherd that was rescued from a shelter in the South where he was at risk of euthanasia. He is a well-mannered dog that likes walks and sharing his silly faces with people. He has been calm and quiet since arriving at the rescue. He is also potty-trained. He must be the only animal in a home. To meet Riley, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Shamrocky is a 6-year-old domestic long hair tabby that was found as a stray. He is engaging, curious and friendly. He likes pets and seems to have a gentle nature. He is FIV-positive and must be the only cat in a home or live with other FIV positive cats, or possibly live with other non-aggressive cats. To meet Shamrocky, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Shamrocky is a 6-year-old domestic long hair tabby that was found as a stray. He is engaging, curious and friendly. He likes pets and seems to have a gentle nature. He is FIV-positive and must be the only cat in a home, live with other FIV positive cats, or possibly live with other non-aggressive cats. To meet Shamrocky, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Olivia is a young, female heeler/border collie mix with plenty of energy and love. She is a quick learner and will sit and go into her crate for a treat. If you are interested in Olivia, we highly recommend that you research herding breeds. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Olivia is a young, female heeler/border collie mix with plenty of energy and love. She is a quick learner and will sit and go into her crate for a treat. If you are interested in Olivia, we highly recommend that you research herding breeds. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Sesame is a young domestic shorthair. She is sweet and spicy all at once and leans into people for pets and hugs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Sesame is a young domestic shorthair. She is sweet and spicy all at once and leans into people for pets and hugs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Perla is a sweet 2 to 3-year-old pittie/Labrador mix that was recently surrendered to Joliet Township Animal Control. Perla loves to stick her little tongue out and has the most adorable expressions and warmly colored cross eyes. She is housebroken and does well with other dogs, cats and children. To meet Perla, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Perla is a sweet 2-to 3-year-old pittie/Labrador mix that was recently surrendered to Joliet Township Animal Control. Perla loves to stick her little tongue out and has the most adorable expressions and warmly colored cross eyes. She is housebroken and does well with other dogs, cats and children. To meet Perla, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Morty is a silly 6-month-old kitten. He gets really nervous when someone approaches him too quickly, so he needs a home without young children. He allows petting but first needs a few minutes of sniffing and getting comfortable. He is curious about the other cats at the shelter and should do well with a playful cat at home. He seems most excited about trying to befriend young kittens. Morty loves catnip, wand toys and wet food. To meet Morty, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.