Pets of the Week: April 17, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 1200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Olive is a 2-year-old brown tabby that was found as a stray – she is ready for the indoor life and a family to call her own. She is curious, outgoing, friendly and gentle. She likes pets and attention and confidently greets visitors hoping for some love. She will make a wonderful companion. To meet Olive, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Olive is a 2-year-old brown tabby that was found as a stray – she is ready for the indoor life and a family to call her own. She is curious, outgoing, friendly and gentle. She likes pets and attention and confidently greets visitors hoping for some love. She will make a wonderful companion. To meet Olive, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Fitz is a 6-year-old terrier. He had a rough start in life, appreciates love and attention, and needs a loving home. Fitz is friendly and outgoing. He loves walks and is good with other dogs. He likes children, but he is strong, so he would be best with older ones. To meet Fitz, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Fitz is a 6-year-old terrier. He had a rough start in life, appreciates love and attention, and needs a loving home. Fitz is friendly and outgoing. He loves walks and is good with other dogs. He likes children, but he is strong, so he would be best with older ones. To meet Fitz, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Zuma came to the shelter skinny, quivering and lost. Now that she’s gained some weight, her sweet personality is shining through. Zuma needs a patient and loving forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Zuma came to the shelter skinny, quivering and lost. Now that she’s gained some weight, her sweet personality is shining through. Zuma needs a patient and loving forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Chunk is a big sweet loving cat with a big head that he uses to nudge people for attention. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.