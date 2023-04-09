Pets of the Week: April 10, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Romeo

Romeo is a 3-year-old tricolored coonhound that was rescued from an animal control in southern Illinois where he was at risk of euthanasia. He is energetic and likes walks, watching birds and squirrels, and pets and snuggles. He loves attention and treats. To meet Romeo, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Orange Soda is a 4-year-old, 14-pound orange tabby that was found as a stray. He is friendly, cuddly, curious and outgoing. He immediately greets visitors to his kitty tower, hoping for pets and attention. Orange Soda is FIV positive – so he must be the only cat in a home, live with other FIV positive cats or possibly live with other non-aggressive cats. He does well with other cats in his FIV playgroup. To meet Orange Soda, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Marty is a sweet and lovable Chihuahua/terrier mix. He is a senior, so he needs a loving forever home to live out his golden years. Marty loves attention and has met a number of other dogs with no issues. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Cheese is a 2-year-old shy domestic shorthair. She loves toys and treats, and an occasional pet from shelter staff. Cheese needs a loving and patient forever home that will allow her time to decompress and learn to trust her owner. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.