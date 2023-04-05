Three Rivers Ministerial Association to host annual cross walk on Friday in Channahon

Jesus tells his apostles in the Bible to, “Come away by yourselves to a secluded place and rest a little while.”

The Three Rivers Ministerial Association is offering the community that opportunity to do just that at 10 a.m. Friday with an invitation to participate in its annual cross walk in commemoration of Jesus’ walk to Golgotha and his ultimate crucifixion.

People should meet at the Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames St. in Channahon. The cross walk will take place on the church’s 10 acres of property, Kris Hayden, office administrator at Channahon United Methodist Church, said.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We go from location to location and stop to plant the cross, say readings, sing hymns and then move to the next spot,” Hayden said. “It tells the story leading up to the cross.”

Hayden said the Channahon United Methodist Church started offering this event at least a decade ago. Over time, other churches in the Channahon and Minooka area started participating in it, too, she said.

The cross walk will last about 45 minutes to 1 hour, she said. The grounds are perfect for the cross walk she feels, since the include a prayer path with tree lines and a prayer station, a little bench and scripture to prompt visitors to medication, she said.

“We have a huge cross right on the end of our parking lot,” Hayden said. “And people sometimes just park there or sit on the bench or in their car.”

Hayden said a black drape is hung on the cross on Good Friday and replaced with a white one on Easter Sunday.

The cross walk will be held rain or shine, she said. So Hayden suggests bringing an umbrella if the skies look overcast. The event typically attracts 75 to 120 people, adults and children, she said.

“It depends. If it’s cold and windy, the older people won’t come,” Hayden said. “But we get kids of all ages. Strollers. Pets.”

Pets are welcome?

“Pets are welcome,” Hayden said.

For more information, call Channahon United Methodist Church at 815-467-5275 or visit channahonumc.org.