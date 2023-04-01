Pets of the Week: April 3, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Donovan is a 3-year-old, 84-pound, mixed breed that was rescued from euthanasia. He is very outgoing and playful. He loves to meet new people and needs a family with older children (he sometimes forgets how big he is). To meet Donovan, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Pumpkin Pie is a 4-year-old male tabby. He is curious and likes pets and attention. He needs a cat-savvy adopter - he is the type of cat that knows what he wants and likes. He is calm, like his independence and loves to watch all the activity around him. To meet Pumpkin Pie, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Cupcake is a young Lab/shepherd mix who came to the shelter from animal control. She is very energetic and need an owner that will work with her training through her puppy stage. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Shy Squirt is a domestic shorthaired who takes a while to warm up to people. She enjoys watching the world from the cat trees. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.