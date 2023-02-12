Pets of the Week: Feb. 13, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Donna is a 3-year-old terrier that was rescued from a local animal control. She is reserved and quiet in her new surroundings at a busy rescue. She likes to go on walks and is good on a leash – she earns treats for sitting on command. She likes the outdoors but is not a big fan of the cold. She is a lovable and gets along with other animals. Email Dogadoption@nawsus.org to setup an appointment with an adoption counselor to meet her. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Luna Marie is petite long-haired 3-year-old that was found as a stray. She is friendly, gentle and affectionate. She is outgoing and eagerly greets everyone looking for pets and attention. Email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet her. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Queenie is a pittie mix who is full of energy and loves to play. She is very affectionate and likes to cuddle. Queenie needs a home with no other dogs or cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Claus is a domestic shorthair kitten who was found as a stray. He is sweet but needs adjustment time and socialization. Claus needs a quiet, calm home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.