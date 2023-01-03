Pets of the Week: Jan. 2, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Pumpkin is a 1-year-old beagle mix that’s laid-back, gentle, and likes lots of attention. She enjoys walks, cuddles and being a couch buddy. She should be the only pet in the home. To meet Pumpkin, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit naws.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Camille is a fluffy 5-year-old tabby that previously lived as a stray. She was a bit of a diva when she first came into the rescue: she knew what she liked and wanted. She’s currently attached to her foster owner, following her from room to room and lying next to her. She likes being petted and is rarely fussy. She’d independent and entertains herself with toys. She is FIV positive and must be the only cat in the home. She seems interested in dogs and may enjoy a doggy sibling. To meet Camile, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Diego is a sweet, male Chihuahua/terrier mix who loves people and likes to take walks. He appears full grown at 18 pounds. Diego is selective about other dogs, so he needs a meet and greet before coming into a new home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Willow is a petite domestic shorthair who is very friendly, affectionate and gets along with the other kittens in the kitten room. She needs to gain weight since she is on the small side. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.