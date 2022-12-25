Pets of the Week: Dec. 26, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Estella is a 2-year-old bully with a sweet demeanor. Estella is affectionate but needs to be the only pet at home. She is full of personality and comical energy. To meet Estella, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

One-year-old Calandra loves napping, getting chin rubs and even being brushed. She’s positive for feline leukemia so she needs to be the only cat in the home unless the other cat also is positive. To meet Calandra, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Todd is a young beagle who is new to the shelter and just getting to know everyone. He needs a home with someone who understands what hounds do and like. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Edith is a long-haired calico who previously went to a couple of other shelters. She is shy at first but when she warms up, she comes looking for attention. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Holly is a fun, energetic and playful 1-year-old terrier mix. She is friendly and good with other dogs. She likes to go on walks and runs and play with toys. She is ready for a family of her own. To meet Holly, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Granola is a 4-year-old tortie that was rescued from a local animal control. She is sweet and social and has a curious nature. She greets visitors, hoping for some pets and attention. She would make cherished companion and couch buddy. To meet Granola, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.