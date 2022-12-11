Pets of the Week: Dec. 12, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Lasi is a 1-year-old husky that needs a new home now that her owner can no longer care for her. She is friendly, outgoing and smart. She gets along with other dogs and is good with older children. She loves walks and toys. She needs some training but is eager to please and is very clever – she has a lot of potential. To meet Lasi, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Cardelini is a 4-year-old orange and white domestic shorthair that was rescued from a local animal control. She is calm, quiet and friendly. She’s curious and loves to sit and observe the activity around her, but she always gently greets visitors that pay attention to her. She likes gentle pets and will make a wonderful companion cat. To meet Cardelini, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Holly is a young hound mix. She loves everyone she meets, including other dogs. Holly needs a patient family to help her through her puppy stage. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Bambi is a domestic shorthair who came to the shelter from a local animal control. She is on the shy side but is coming around. Bambi needs a patient and loving home with no children. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.