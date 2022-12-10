Lockport Love’s annual parade Saturday featured carols, gifts and Santa

Santa and a parade of volunteers bearing gifts and holiday cheer stopped at several Lockport homes on Saturday.

The Lockport Love Holiday Gift Parade is an annual event of Lockport Love, a nonprofit charity the Lockport Police Department started in 2014, according to Bert Thompson, Lockport Love president.

Lockport Love fundraises and accepts donations throughout the year to help Lockport families in need, Thompson said

But during the holiday season, Lockport Love sponsors several families in need for Christmas gifts Jodi Turnbough, Lockport Love secretary said. Then, with a parade of emergency vehicles, Santa and approximately 50 volunteers delivered the gifts to each recipient’s home, she said.

Gage Jenicek, 5, watches as a parade of Lockport police, fire department and volunteer vehicles come to deliver gifts to the Jenicek family on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Lockport.

“We sing Christmas carols and then Santa gives them the gifts,” Turnbough said.

On parade day, volunteers meet at the American Legion Post 18 in Lockport at 8 a.m. for breakfast and then leave at 9 a.m., Turnbough said.

“We’re just a small nonprofit of volunteers, local business folks, some law enforcement, the fire department, people from the community; that’s how I got involved,” Thompson said. “All of the money stays right here in the town and helps your neighbors.”

Jeff Jenicek stands with daughter Alexa, 8, near a pile of gifts donated by the non-profit charity Lockport Love on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Lockport.

Thompson said the parade is a “special time” for most families, although some families are embarrassed by the attention, he said. But he he loves the awe on the children’s faces when the parade reaches their homes.

“Just to see the smiles on their faces when the fire trucks and the tow trucks just pull up is just amazing,” Thompson said.

Gage Jenicek, 5, watches as volunteers sing holiday songs at one of their four stops delivering gifts to families in the community on Saturday, in Lockport.

Thompson said he started with Lockport Love as the liaison to the families and that Thompson and his wife sponsored some families over the years, too. Then Thompson sat on the board and eventually became president, he said.

“It’s been a great group for everybody,” Thompson said. “Nobody makes any money. Nobody takes a salary. When we have fundraisers, 100 percent goes back into the group. It a good thing.”

Gage Jenicek, 5, watches as volunteers deliver gifts to the Jenicek family on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Lockport.

Thompson said Lockport Love has helped families where a member has a terminal illness” or a “very bad medical problem.” But sometimes families are going through job loss or a divorce, Turnbough said.

“Some people that are very ill, so we make their house payment for them or pay their medical bills just to get them through this hard time,” Turnbough said and later added, “”Someone called the other day and asked if we could give her grandson a coat. He’s two and a half and does not have a coat.”

Alexa Jenicek, 8, holds a Barbie doll donated by the non-profit charity Lockport Love. The Jenicek family was one of seven families that received gifts from the non-profit Lockport Love charity on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Lockport.

And some people are “just down on their luck,” Thompson said.

“It’s a funny thing, but we never thought about how many families we’ve helped,” Thompson said. “We’re a small group of people. If you think about it, we help five, 10, sometimes 20 families each year. Each family’s got three, four kids. All of a sudden, it’s been eight years. We’ve probably helped over 1,000 people…it makes me feel great at the end of the day.”

Ryder, 2, and Gage Jenicek, 5, wave to the Lockport Police as they leave after delivering gifts to the Jenicek family on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Lockport.

For more information, visit lockportlove.com.