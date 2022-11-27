Pets of the Week: Nov. 28, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Jack is a 6-year-old, 135-pound mastiff/cane corso mix that lost his owner and needs a new home. He likes walks and lounging in his dog bed. He loves people and children but must be the only pet in a home. To meet Jack, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Jack is a 6-year-old, 135-pound mastiff/cane corso mix that lost his owner and needs a new home. He likes walks and lounging in his dog bed. He loves people and children but must be the only pet in a home. To meet Jack, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Tobias is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued from a local animal control. He is gentle and friendly. He likes pets and attention and will greet visitors. He can be a little shy in new environments, but his adorable personality shows if he’s given a little time to adjust. To meet Tobias, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Tobias is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued from a local animal control. He is gentle and friendly. He likes pets and attention and will greet visitors. He can be a little shy in new environments, but his adorable personality shows if he’s given a little time to adjust. To meet Tobias, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Kevin is a small beagle. He is friendly to everyone, including children and other dogs. Kevin was found as a stray and came to the shelter with an injury that has healed nicely. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Kevin is a small beagle. He is friendly to everyone, including children and other dogs. Kevin was found as a stray and came to the shelter with an injury that has healed nicely. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Rebel is a petite, sweet domestic shorthair. She loves to be petted, but she doesn’t like picked up or carried around. Rebel has asthma and requires an inhaler treatment once a day. She needs a family committed to continuing her treatment. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.