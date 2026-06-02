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Morris Herald-News

Illinois State Police investigating police pursuit in Morris

Police lights

The Illinois State Police are investigating an incident Monday night in Morris after Morris Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop at about 8:45 p.m. on Twilight Drive.

By Michael Urbanec

The driver of a fleeing vehicle was transported to a hospital Monday night in Morris after Morris Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop at about 8:45 p.m. on Twilight Drive.

The vehicle stopped once, according to police, and a passenger left the car. Then the driver fled, and the passenger told police that he feared for his safety, and the driver fled because he had a gun, police said.

Officers located the vehicle eastbound on Gore Road and attempted to stop it again, before it fled onto Interstate 80 heading east, police said.

Officers, assisted by Grundy and Will County sheriff’s deputies, chased the vehicle and deployed stop sticks, police said.

Police said the vehicle later crashed into the concrete median. The driver’s current condition is unknown.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

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Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News