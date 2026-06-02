Person found dead in Aurora retention pond amid police search for missing woman

(file photo) The Aurora Police Department said an investigation is underway after a dead person was found in a retention pond on June 1, 2026.

An investigation is underway after Aurora police found a person dead in a retention pond on Monday while searching for a missing woman.

Authorities said the person has not yet been identified and the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

The Aurora Fire Department helped recover the body from the water. An autopsy by the Kane County Coroner’s Office will determine the identification and cause of death, authorities said.

Investigators found the body about 7:35 p.m. in the area of North Farnsworth Avenue and Corporate Boulevard.

It’s the same area police believe a missing woman, Shafia Myra, 32, traveled to after she was reported missing May 28, according to the release. Police reviewed surveillance footage and searched a nearby outlet mall and surrounding area as part of the search, according to the release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.