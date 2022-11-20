Apply for a 4-year scholarship from the American Italian Cultural Society in Crest Hill.

Students: give yourself the gift of education this year.

Apply for a four-year college scholarship from the American Italian Cultural Society in Crest Hill. Applications open on Jan. 1, 2023, and close in May, according to Bryan Wellner, a member of the society’s scholarship committee.

The American Italian Cultural Society awards two scholarships each year, Wellner said. One is $1,500 per year for four years and the other is $790 per year for four years, he said.

Wellner said this is a good opportunity for students who will attending a four-year school.

“There are not a lot of four-year scholarships that are offered,” Wellner said. “And it’s really not that difficult of an application process to potentially get $6,000 towards your education.”

Wellner said that the scholarship is open to any graduating senior planning to attend a four-year school. The student doesn’t not need to be a member of the American Italian Cultural Society or of Italian heritage, Wellner stressed.

“We look at your grades, your participation in extracurricular activities in school, your work experience,” Wellner said.

Applicants also need two reference letters, he said. One must be from the school the student is currently attending, he said.

Students must also write an essay no longer than one page, he said.

“Talk about your career direction and what you plan to do with your education,” Wellner said.

The American Italian Cultural Society’s scholarship committee also hosts an annual Columbus Day banquet with live music. This year the banquet was held on Oct. 8, at Harrah’s Joliet. Approximately 120 people attended, Wellner said.

The 2022 scholarship recipients, Adam Doyle and Abigail Weiss, received their scholarships at the banquet.

Adam Doyle, son of Jason and Sandi Doyle, attended Lockport Township High School and is now attending Colorado Christian University to study Biblical studies, Wellner said.

Abagail Weiss, daughter of Jeff and Danielle Weiss, attended high school at Joliet Catholic Academy and is now attending University of Iowa to study theater and secondary education, Wellner said.

For more information, visit americanitalian.org.