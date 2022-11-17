Silver Cross and Premier Suburban Medical Group breaks ground in Orland Park

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and Premier Suburban Medical Group broke ground on a 42,000-sq.ft. medical building in Orland Park on Monday. Pictured from left are David Martin, executive vice President of development, Remedy Medical Partners; Dr. Yogesh Tejpal, PSMG; Dr. Refat Baridi, PSMG; Ruth Colby, president and chief executive officer of Silver Cross Hospital; Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau; and Giancarlo Pacini, senior vice president of Leopardo Companies. (Photo courtesy of Silver Cross Hospital)