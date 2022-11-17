November 17, 2022
Silver Cross and Premier Suburban Medical Group breaks ground in Orland Park

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and Premier Suburban Medical Group broke ground on a 42,000-sq.ft. medical building in Orland Park on Monday. Pictured from left are David Martin, executive vice President of development, Remedy Medical Partners; Dr. Yogesh Tejpal, PSMG; Dr. Refat Baridi, PSMG; Ruth Colby, president and chief executive officer of Silver Cross Hospital; Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau; and Giancarlo Pacini, senior vice president of Leopardo Companies. (Photo courtesy of Silver Cross Hospital)

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group broke ground Monday on a 42,000-square-foot medical building expected to open in early 2024.

Premier Suburban Medical Group is affiliated with Silver Cross.

The two-story building will be located at the northeast corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road in Orland Park, Silver Cross said.

The facility, which will be adjacent to the new Orland Ridge Towns and Villas, will feature “primary care and specialty care physician offices, comprehensive imaging services, an 18-station infusion center, an endoscopy suite with two procedure rooms and after-hours care,” Silver Cross said.

Premier Suburban Medical Group doctors specialize in “family and internal medicine, pediatrics, cardiology, endocrinology, orthopedics, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology and surgery,” Silver Cross said.