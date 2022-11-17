Silver Cross and Premier Suburban Medical Group breaks ground in Orland Park

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group broke ground Monday on a 42,000-square-foot medical building expected to open in early 2024.
Premier Suburban Medical Group is affiliated with Silver Cross.
The two-story building will be located at the northeast corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road in Orland Park, Silver Cross said.
The facility, which will be adjacent to the new Orland Ridge Towns and Villas, will feature “primary care and specialty care physician offices, comprehensive imaging services, an 18-station infusion center, an endoscopy suite with two procedure rooms and after-hours care,” Silver Cross said.
Premier Suburban Medical Group doctors specialize in “family and internal medicine, pediatrics, cardiology, endocrinology, orthopedics, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology and surgery,” Silver Cross said.