Lockport Homer Area Ministerial Alliance hosting Interfaith service on Sunday

Set aside worries and cares on Sunday, in favor of giving thanks in a collective way.

The Lockport Homer Area Ministerial Alliance will hold its third community interfaith Thanksgiving celebration at 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church at 925 E. 9th St. in Lockport.

The service will express gratitude through a diversity of blessings, prayers and reflections. In addition, monetary donations will be collected for the Lockport Resource Center.

Lockport Resource Center offers several programs to Lockport and Homer area residents, including a thrift shop, emergency relief and scholarships.

“In a society where we are consistently emphasizing our differences, this is an opportunity to gather and emphasize the similarities we all share,” the Rev. Jon Pederson, pastor of Shepherd of the Hill, said. “And I think giving thanks is something we all share.”

Representatives from the following faith communities will participate: Islamic, Jewish, Hindu, Christian and Native American, according to Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church.

“We can all earn from reach other in how each of our religious traditions give thanks during this time of Thanksgiving,” Pederson said and later added, “”Come celebrate what this holiday is supposed to b about, which is giving thanks.”

The Lockport Homer Area Ministerial Alliance is a group of local area churches who work on issues in the local community.

According to the Lockport Resource Center, participating churches in the Lockport Homer Area Ministerial Alliance include Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, Christ United Methodist Church of Lockport, First Congregational Church of Lockport, Cross of Glory Lutheran Church of Homer Glen, St. John’s Episcopal Church of Lockport, First United Methodist Church of Lockport, Legacy Vineyard Church of Lockport, Parkview Christian Church and St. Dennis Catholic Church in Lockport.

For more information, visit lockportresource.org.