JCA student earns perfect ACT score

Joliet Catholic Academy senior Marissa Corsi of Plainfield recently earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
Only 47 out of 1.3 million students in U.S. high schools’ graduating class of 2022, who took the ACT, earned a top composite score of 36, according to a news release from Joliet Catholic Academy.
And just four students in Illinois received this perfect score, according to JCA.
“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” ACT CEO Janet Godwin said in the release. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
The ACT, a curriculum-based achievement exam, consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. Each test is scored on a scale of 1 to 36, so a student’s composite score is the average of all four test scores, according to JCA.
However, since the ACT writing test is optional, that test is reported separately and its score is not included within the composite score, according to JCA.
Corsi plans to major in genetics and then attend graduate school. She hopes to work in the biology field as a research scientist.
Corsi is the daughter of David Corsi and Linda Corsi.
For information, visit jca-online.org.