Get your mobile passport and embark on the Joliet Taco Trail

Taco lovers: The Joliet Taco Trail is now open.

Visit eight all eight local taquerias on the trail and log your visits into a free mobile passport, according to the Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Complete all check-ins by Dec. 31 and claim your status as a Joliet Taco Trail Founding Member.

Be one of the first three people to complete the trail and receive a $25 gift card to one of the eight participating restaurants.

The Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Joliet City Center Partnership launched the Joliet Taco Trail, which is located across Joliet’s City Center and Collins Street neighborhoods.

For more information about the Joliet Taco Trail and to download the heritage corridor app, visit JolietTacoTrail.com.

These taquerias are on the Joliet Taco Trail:

• Puerto Escondido - 509 N. Chicago St.

• El Primo Mexican Restaurant - 457 N. Scott St.

• Sunshine Mexican Cafe - 406 N. Scott St.

• The Blue Taco - 79 N. Chicago St.

• Vela’s Restaurant & Lounge - 226 E. Cass St.

• Supermercado Joliet - 379 E. Cass St.

• Taquerias Atotonilco - 500 E. Cass St.

• Taqueria Los Comales - 510 Collins St.