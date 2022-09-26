Alum creates creates 70-page book for 50th anniversary of 2 former Catholic schools in Joliet

Some people, especially those new to the area, aren’t aware that Joliet Catholic Academy was two schools up until 1990, each with its own rich history, Marianne Wolf-Astrauskas of Orland Park said.
So in the months preceding the 50th anniversary of the former St. Francis Academy (all-girls school) and Joliet Catholic High School (all-boys school), Wolf-Astrauskas spent months documenting the unique history of both schools, which she published in a large 70-page book.
But the reunion book was more than a history of the combined schools. It was also directory of their classmates, along with then and now photos, brief facts of their lives and contact information.
The reunion book contained a letter from JCA president and principal Jeffrey Budz and well-wishes and letters from former teachers. It listed former faculty from both schools, notable alumni and outstanding achievers, trivia questions from both schools and two pages of memorials with photos of classmates who’ve died.
Wolf-Astrauskas also placed 1972 in context for the alumni by setting their senior year against the larger world. She included milestones in men and women’s sports, historical events, prices of common items, the most popular songs, TV shows, plays and books.
“For me, I think there was something magical about 1972,” Wolf-Astrauskas said. “I don’t know if that’s because it was my senior year in high school. I don’t know if it was because it was leap year – 1972 was a leap year. Maybe that’s why. To me, I always felt it was a unique time and place. Maybe it was the way the country was. Maybe it was the way Joliet was. Maybe it was just the way we were as seniors. It was a different world, a different time. And it was something that I felt I wanted, as best as I could, record 1972 the way we knew it.”
During a Zoom call in February, the reunion committee posted a list of areas alumni could oversee, she said. Wolf-Astrauskas said she saw “reunion booklet” and immediately volunteered.
“I wanted to take on the task myself,” Wolf-Astrauskas said. “I’m an experienced author and I don’t think a project like this can be done by a committee.”
In addition, Wolf-Astrauskas’ husband, Jonas, a brain cancer survivor, is paralyzed on his right side. So she likes to stay close by.
“This project allowed me to be in my house and work from home at my own pace,” Wolf-Astrauskas said.
That doesn’t mean Wolf-Astrauskas didn’t ask for input from her former classmates. As she mentally mapped out the elements, she wanted to be in the book, she designed a few possible graphics for the cover and circulated them, asking for opinions.
People “overwhelmingly” voted for the daisies and peace sign with the symbol of JCA behind it, she said.
“And that really set the tone for how the theme of the book was going to go forward,” Wolf-Astrauskas said.
Wolf-Astrauskas then sifted through her own memorabilia: yearbooks from both schools, school newspapers (The Focus for St. Francis and Victory Light for Catholic High), programs from plays and musicals, a mimeographed sheet of the Catholic High loyalty song, bids and photos from dances, and even Wolf-Astrauskas’ St. Francis uniform that her mother had saved for her, she said.
“So, when you have all these memorabilia, it helps to bring back memories and put you in the right place,” Wolf-Astrauskas said.
Photos were the hardest to acquire because teens in 1972 didn’t carry cameras with them like their 21st century counterparts do.
“Nobody was walking around with cameras in their purses,” Wolf-Astrauskas said. “But I had enough photos to get started.”
This book was distributed to attendees during reunion activities the weekend of Sept. 16 to Sept. 18.
Reunion activities includes a Friday night reunion mixer, a Saturday “Groovy Girls” luncheon, and tour of JCA, golf, tennis, a walk/run, a tour of the Old Joliet Prison, a Saturday night banquet at the Renaissance Center with Mass at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, and a Sunday Brunch at Syl’s in Rockdale.
Wolf-Astrauskas said she’s received praise for her efforts. One person called the book “a treasure,” she said.
But perhaps Wolf-Astrauskas appreciates the reunion book the most.
“So, for me, when I look at this, it just makes me feel so good,” Wolf-Astrauskas said. “I was from Joliet, I went to St. Francis Academy, and it’s my home. And it’s just something about seeing that peace symbol and those daisies. It just was a very, very special time. I wanted to capture that for everybody. I was hoping my classmates would feel what I felt. That’s why I did it.