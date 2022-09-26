Alum creates creates 70-page book for 50th anniversary of 2 former Catholic schools in Joliet

Marianne Wolf-Astrauskas points to her aunt's in an old photo on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Orland Park. The photo was taken in front of the old St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. She used that photo for her 2016 book on Joliet. Wolf-Astrauskas created a 70-page book for the combined 50th reunion of the former Catholic High School and St. Francis Academy. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)