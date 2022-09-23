Pets of the Week: Sept. 26, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Nelson is a sweet 1-year-old beagle mix. He loves howling at the other dogs and running around playing. Nelson needs a patient owner and plenty of space to run, play and sniff. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

When Sandie first arrived at the shelter, she was understandably very scared and hid from everyone. Sandie is young, sweet and has made incredible progress. She loves to receive pets and walks up to people and greets them. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Bella is a 2-year-old terrier that was relinquished when her owners could no longer care for her. She is smart, house-trained, and knows some basic commands. She is playful and loves other dogs. To meet Bella, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Sylvia is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued from a local animal control where she was at risk of euthanasia. She is outgoing, curious, friendly and sweet. She immediately greets people and will give affectionate head rubs to show her appreciation for pets and attention. To meet Sylvia, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.