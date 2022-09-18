Pets of the Week: Sept. 19, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Brandy is a 4-year-old pointer mix that came from a high kill shelter in Kansas. She is sweet when meeting new people and enjoys pets and attention. She loves walks and the outdoors, but she also enjoys snuggling up in her blankets for a nap. She needs an owner who can be her best friend. To meet Brandy, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Saylor is a 4-year-old calico that came from an animal control in Kentucky. She is very gentle and loving. She waits patiently for pets and is always so appreciative of pets. She has soft fur and big, expressive eyes. She deserves a second chance at a life full of love. To meet Saylor, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Bear was found as a stray and never reclaimed. He’s a little timid around new people, but warms up quickly. He loves walks and pets. Bear doesn’t like being picked up and needs to be the only dog in the house. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Izzi is a gorgeous tortoiseshell cat who was found as a pregnant stray and never claimed. She loves to play and cuddle with humans. Izzi needs a home without other cats as they take the spotlight away from her and she doesn’t appreciate them. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Seven-year-old Dallas loves any attention, especially cuddles, belly rubs and ear scratches. She is potty-trained, leash-trained, and can sit, paw, and “sit pretty” (both paws on your arm and she sits up and poses). To meet Dallas, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.

Jazzy has a huge personality. She is potty-trained, leash-trained and listens well. She knows her name and obeys well. She loves to follow people around, be with people, but she can also be left alone. She can also sit, paw, and “sit pretty” (both paws on your arm and she sits up and poses). Jazzy is part of a bonded pair. To meet Jazzy, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.