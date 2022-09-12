Pets of the Week: Sept. 11, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Poppy is a 3-year-old terrier that is outgoing and energetic. She loves everyone she meets and is well-mannered and sweet. She loves squeaky toys and going on walks. She is potty-trained and knows her basic commands. To meet Poppy, email Victoria atvictoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Ilinois)

Olly Steele is a 3-year-old female tabby that was found as a stray. She is quiet, calm and gentle. She is a little shy at first but then warms up quickly and enjoys pets and attention. Olly is FIV positive and must be the only cat in a home, live with other FIV cats or possibly live with other non-aggressive cats. She has been good with other cats in her playgroup. Please email Catadoptions@nawsus.org to meet her. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mookie is a 6-year-old female pit bull mix who has been in foster care for a couple of years and is ready to find her forever home. She is sweet and playful but needs to be the only dog in the home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Tango is a young domestic shorthair who had a rough start in life. She is sweet, loving, and enjoys cuddling with shelter staff. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.