All veterans invited to 1st Military Appreciation Night Friday at Romeoville HS

Romeoville High School is so eager to honor veterans on Friday at its first Military Appreciation Night, the school is making it easy for veterans to attend.

Veterans need only to say, “Hey, I’m a veteran” at the ticket gate and a Marine Corps cadet in uniforms will escort veterans to a reserved area so they can watch the varsity game together, according to Jonathan Couturier, U.S. Marine Corps JROTC instructor at Romeoville High School and event coordinator.

Romeoville High School will play West Aurora High School that night. The military appreciation begins at 6:30 p.m. The varsity game starts at 7 p.m.

“We wanted to develop something where my cadets can show a better appreciation for the location veterans,” Couturier said.

Veterans will also receive a meal ticket for free hot dog and drink and recognition of their service at the game, Couturier said. That’s it. No registration, no questions asked.

“It’s on the honor system,” Couturier said. “And we’ll believe you and treat you right and we’ll respect you.”

Special guest is Vietnam War veteran Jerome “Sonny” Zdancewicz, who served as a special forces sergeant in the Army 7th Calvary Regiment.

After Zdancewicz was injured during combat in Vietnam in 1969, the Army re-stationed Zdancewicz to Fort Sheridan in Illinois.. Zdancewicz left the Army in 1970.

Zdancewicz received two Purple Hearts in 2022 and is an active member of American Legion Post 52 in Romeoville.

At the proper time, Couturier will walk to the 50-yard line with Joan Noak, mayor of Romeoville, to toss the coin before the game begins, Couturier said. The coin itself is actually a commemorative JROTC coin, Couturier said.

In addition, the Romeoville High School football team will wear military-themed jerseys, sponsored by Illinois National Guard sponsored.

Members of the Illinois National Guard will be present at the event. And members Romeoville High School U.S. Marine Corps JROTC will also display a large garrison flag during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Couturier said the Romeoville High School hopes to grow the event a little more each year.

“We have quite a lot of veterans in the community, and we have quite a lot of students and cadets whose family members have also served in the military,” Couturier said. “It’s great way to bring the community together in support of the school, to show a sense of community and service and gratitude for what the veterans have done for our country.”