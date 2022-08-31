Joliet Unity Movement back on track with programs for youth

The pandemic derailed Joliet Unity Movement’s weekly events.
But leadership is hoping to keep a regular schedule of activities rolling out now that the pandemic is settling down, president Willie Ervins said.
About 100 people attended the Joliet Unity Movements’s 815 Youth Day on Aug. 14, at Cutter Park in Joliet. Ervins said this was ninth year for the event and the first year it wasn’t held at Nowell Park simply because that park wasn’t available this year, he said.
“We normally have more people,” Ervins said. “But a lot of people went to Nowell Park not realizing the flyer gave another location this year.”
Features for the day included resources from a community-based organization, dance competition, talent showcase, gymnastics, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, magic show, character balloons and giveaways: T-shirts, book bags and care packages.
Meeting regularly is good news for Janae Johnson, Joliet Unity Movement’s program developer, because she has a firsthand understanding of how valuable the programs are for the kids, especially kids who grow up with few advantages and are surrounded by violence.
Johnson started coming to youth events when she was 13 years old just to have something positive to do, especially since she “was on the shy side,” she said.
Now Johnson wants to give back.
“Basically they [Joliet Unity Movement] gave me a path where I could enjoy my childhood,” Johnson said.
Joliet Unity Movement also has also hosted a series of financial literacy classes and plans to host a home ownership readiness workshop in the future.
The organization also provides a scholarship in the name of Loretta Westbrooks Scholarship to help kids who are college-bound.
Westbrooks was a board member for the Joliet Unity Movement before her death in 2019.
Johnson said she attended college for a short time, until she lost her federal student aid, and then worked as a security guard. Two months ago, she gave birth to her son, Kyrell Woods.
“I want to go back to school,” Johnson said. “I want to study law and criminal justice.”
Ervins said Johnson’s story is an example of why Joliet Unity Movement exists. Ervins said the goal is to help kids like Johnson grow into adults who give back to the next generation of youth, who then give back, too.
That’s one way to make a positive impact on the community.
“It all just trickles down,” Ervins said.
The Joliet Unity Movement will host the “815 Skate Night Fundraiser” on Sept. 20 at Family Fun Zone with raffles and giveaways.
Then on Nov. 4, the Joliet Unity Movement will hold its Loretta Westbrooks Scholarship Dinner at the Jacob Henry Mansion. Scholarship applications re-open Jan. 1. The goal is to award two $1,000 scholarships.
For information, call 815-324-2499, email Movement@joliet815.com or visit Joliet Unity Movement on Facebook.