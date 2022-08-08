Pets of the Week: Aug. 8, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Bea is a 2-year-old shepherd mix from Kentucky. She is sweet, sociable and loves attention. Bea is selective about other dogs; she tends to do better with smaller dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Coral is a domestic shorthair who is shy at first, but gentle and sweet. She can be timid around other cats and prefers those who are mellow like her. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Neo is a 3-year mixed breed that came to the shelter after the death of his owner. Neo’s ideal owner is someone that can play fetch for all hours of the night and have a soft couch/bed for snoozing. He does well with other dogs and cats. To meet Neo, call Joliet Township Animal Control for details at 815-725-0333.

Meet Calla, who was left behind during an eviction. She is affectionate when petted and loves attention. She loves her catnip toys and will even roll over for belly rubs. She is cat-friendly but very scared of dogs. To meet Calla, call Joliet Township Animal Control for details 815-725-0333.

Pearl is a 6-year-old terrier mix. She is laid-back and friendly. She loves everyone she meets and dogs that are calm like her. She loves to go on walks and lounge in her doggy bed. To meet Pearl, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Four-year-old Cleo Rose was found as a stray. Cleo Rose is a typical tortie: she knows what she likes and wants – and she loves attention on her terms. Although she likes head scratches and she follows her foster around rubbing on her legs, she’s independent enough to be a low-maintenance companion. She must be the only cat in the home. To meet Cleo Rose, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.