‘Smoke’ the competition at Frankfort’s 13th annual Amateur Rib Cook-Off

Frankfort — Amateur chefs and backyard barbecuers: Can you smoke the competition?

That’s what the village of Frankfort wants to know.

Applications are now open for its 13th Annual Amateur Rib Cook-Off. The event will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on July 30 at Breidert Green Park in Frankfort.

Deadline to enter is July 22. The cost to enter is $125 and includes 15 slabs of baby back ribs, which competitors receive the morning of the event to prepare onsite.

“Our roster includes contestants that have been with us from the first year,” Sue Lynchey, event coordinator for the village of Frankfort said. “We usually add a couple of new ones each year.”

Teams compete for first, second, third and “crowd pleaser” awards.

Proceeds benefit the Frankfort Area Jaycees and Frankfort Lions Club.

Lynchey said the annual rib cook-off is a great way for the village to support the community and two civic organizations that give back.

Admission to the event is free for the community. Tickets to sample ribs (one rib per ticket) and for beverages go on sale at noon. Ticket price is not yet determined, Lynchey said.

“It’s a fantastic time to get out and enjoy the downtown area, sample good food and be among friends and family,” Lynchey said. “And who doesn’t love good barbecue?”

But come early. Ribs typically sell fast.

For an application and more information, visit frankfortil.org.