Students at D-204 in Joliet win awards at literary festival

In a word on a day designed to honor words: Exceptional
That was the standard for students from Joliet Township High School District 204 who competed at the Southwest Prairie Conference Literary Festival on April 9 at Yorkville High School.
This was the sixth year District 204 participated. Students from Joliet Central and Joliet West high schools submitted writing pieces.
According to a news release from District 204, the following students earned awards:
Short fiction: Octavio Ortiz: Critic’s Choice and an honorable mention; Aidan Renteria: second place
Descriptive sketch: Sarah Shay: first place
Critical essay: Ellen Lundeen: third place; Lilianna Carranza: honorable mention.
Poetry: Clare Lundeen: first place
Personal essay: America Rivera: honorable mention; Clare Lundeen: honorable mention
Personal narrative: Kara Duensing: honorable mention
All students who submitted work were invited to attend writing workshops and the awards ceremony on the day of the festival. These students are Rebecca Ramirez, Matteo Audelo, Angela Ayivor, Nick DePaolo, Clare Lundeen, Stephanie Porys-Camarillo, Claudia Villaflor, Karis Posteluk, Luna Davila, Lissette Garnica, Octavio Ortiz, Katherine Colome, Megan Scholtes.
