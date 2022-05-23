Pets of the Week: May 23

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Lydia is a 6-year-old Labrador that is well-behaved and mannered. She loves going on walks, playing with toys and lounging in her bed. Lydia must be the only pet in a home. To meet Lydia, email Victoria at victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Clancy is a 3-year old tabby that was found as a stray. He is chatty, sweet, and loves to give kisses. He loves attention from people and is always looking for pets. He is an extremely social and fun. He’d be a great addition to any home. To meet Clancy, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Dude is a large mastiff/cane corso mix who was found in a forest preserve. He is sweet and playful, and very strong. Dude needs a confident owner who will be able to train him to be the best Dude he can be. Contact Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Fred is a large domestic shorthair who was found as a stray. He’s easy-going and spends time napping or looking out the window. He enjoys human attention and doesn’t seem to mind the other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.