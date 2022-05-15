Pets of the Week: May 16

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Oberon is a terrier/hound mix who came from a hoarding situation. He is very nervous and lacks social skills with humans, but he loves other dogs. Please take the time to get to know this sweet soul. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of the Will County Humane Society)

Rani is a small domestic shorthair. She’s gradually coming out of her shell and becoming sweet and loving. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of the Will County Humane Society)

Klaus is an active and outgoing 1-year-old mixed breed. He loves to go on walks and is always ready to play. He gets along with other dogs and does well with children. He needs a home with a yard to run in. To meet Klaus, email Victoria at Victoria@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Sativa is a 5-year old female brown tabby that was sadly relinquished by her previous owner through no fault of her own. She is a large girl at 13 pounds who has a lot of love to share. She eagerly greets visitors and loves pets and attention. She has a friendly and curious nature that will make her a good fit for any home. To meet Sativa, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Huxley is an 18-month-old boxer mix. He was returned to the rescue very overweight and afraid. He is fully house-trained and gets along with other dogs. He walks well on a leash and is very affectionate once he gets to know someone. If you are looking for a fantastic walking partner and companion, this is your guy. If you have a dog that needs a little more exercise (but not too much), this also is your guy. To meet Huxley, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hope Tails Animal Rescue)

Grogans (aka Sulley) is an 11-month-old adorable and energetic collie/lab mix. He loves adults, kids, dogs and also has lived with a cat. He is extremely smart. He is completely potty-trained and loves to snuggle. A fenced yard is required. He is currently in a foster home. To meet Grogans, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.