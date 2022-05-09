Literacy efforts spark love for reading in Troy students

Students at Troy Community School District 30-C have many opportunities to engage with the printed word, according to news releases from the school district.

Forty fifth and sixth grade students belong to the Wild Readers Book Club at William B. Orenic Intermediate School. Lilyanna Plascencia, sixth grade ELA teacher and basketball coach, gathers with the students to read and discuss a diverse selection of books.

Books the group read this year include “Maniac Magee,” by Jerry Spinelli and “A Night Divided,” by Jennifer Nielsen. They also read a survival story in March and a fantasy novel in April.

Several students gave presentations to the group based on the books. For instance, Kay’Lani Kirkwood made a shadow box of a scene featuring the Berlin Wall.

Pictured are some of the fifth and sixth grade students that belong to the Wild Readers Book Club at William B. Orenic Intermediate School. Lilyanna Plascencia, W.B.O. sixth grade ELA teacher and basketball coach, gathers with the students to read and discuss a diverse selection of books. (Photo Courtesy of Troy Community School District 30-C)

Troy elementary schools participated in “One School, One Book” this year. This program is offered by Read to Them, a nonprofit organization that promotes family literacy, according to its website.

Troy Cronin Elementary read “Charlotte’s Web,” by E.B. White; Troy Hofer Elementary read “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” by Roald Dahl; Troy Heritage Trail Elementary read “Ways to Make Sunshine,” by Rene Watson; Troy Shorewood Elementary read, “The Chocolate Touch,” by Patrick Skene Catling.

Troy Cronin Elementary School staff put on a play for their students when they revealed their special book, “Charlotte’s Web" in 2022.Troy Community School District 30-C elementary schools participated in “One School, One Book” this year. (Photo courtesy of Troy Community School District 30-C)

Finally the Shorewood Troy Public Library recently donated approximately 50 non-fiction and picture books, mostly bilingual and in excellent condition, to Troy schools. Some books are monolingual Spanish, Polish and French.

“The library’s generous donations come at a time when resources are the most needed for our bilingual and EL students,” Karina Ochoa, Troy’s director of multilingual services, said in the release. “These books will be beneficial for their ongoing learning. As a school district, our hope is to further augment our collaboration.”

The Shorewood Troy Public Library recently donated approximately 50 non-fiction and picture books, mostly bilingual and in excellent condition, to Troy schools. Some books are monolingual Spanish, Polish and French. Pictured, from left, are Shalyn Rodriguez, assistant director and children’s services manager at Shorewood Troy Public Library; Jill Scarcelli, Troy Cronin Elementary School LRC coordinator; Nicole Davis, senior children’s assistant at Shorewood Troy Public Library; and Mara Barbel, community engagement coordinator at Shorewood Troy Public Library. (Photo courtesy of Troy Community School District 30-C)

For more information, visit troy30c.org, shorewoodtroylibrary.org and readtothem.org.