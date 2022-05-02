Pets of the Week: May 2

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Murph is a young doodle/Irish wolfhound mix who is smart and super lovable. He prefers female dogs, and he may have little experience with children. He is up-to-date on vaccinations and is currently being treated for hookworm. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Murph is a young doodle/Irish wolfhound mix who is smart and super lovable. He prefers female dogs, and he may have little experience with children. He is up-to-date on vaccinations and is currently being treated for hookworm. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of the Will County Humane Society)

Mash is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair who came to the shelter when her owner died. She is very shy but does like to be petted. Mash needs a quiet, patient home where she can be herself. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Mash is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair who came to the shelter when her owner died. She is very shy but does like to be petted. Mash needs a quiet, patient home where she can be herself. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of the Will County Humane Society)

Rocket is a 1-year-old mixed breed. He is young and full of energy – he loves to go on walks and will sometimes get the zoomies. He is good with children and other dogs. He would do best in an active household that will provide him with exercise and training. To meet Rocket, email Stacy at stacy@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Rocket is a 1-year-old mixed breed. He is young and full of energy – he loves to go on walks and will sometimes get the zoomies. He is good with children and other dogs. He would do best in an active household that will provide him with exercise and training. To meet Rocket, email Stacy at stacy@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Wildflower is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair that was found as a stray with her kitten. Her kitten has since been adopted. Wildflower is calm, quiet, gentle and affectionate. She loves pets and chin scratches and will be a wonderful companion. To meet Wildflower, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Wildflower is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair that was found as a stray with her kitten. Her kitten has since been adopted. Wildflower is calm, quiet, gentle and affectionate. She loves pets and chin scratches and will be a wonderful companion. To meet Wildflower, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Cannon is a 2-year-old lanky shepherd. He’s super playful and enjoys the company of other dogs and people. He needs an active owner to keep him busy. To meet Cannon, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. Visit JolietTownshipAnimalControl.net.

Cannon is a 2-year-old lanky shepherd. He’s super playful and enjoys the company of other dogs and people. He needs an active owner to keep him busy. To meet Cannon, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. Visit www.JolietTownshipAnimalControl.net (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Four-year-old Dasani is an outgoing, sweet and quiet 4-year-old cat. He prefers attention to toys and being petted to wand toys. To meet Dasani, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. Visit JolietTownshipAnimalControl.net.

Four-year-old Dasani is an outgoing, sweet and quiet 4-year-old cat. He prefers attention to toys and being petted to wand toys. To meet Dasani, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. Visit JolietTownshipAnimalControl.net. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Dolly is a little over 4 years old. She is fully potty trained, walks well on a leash, and loves people and dogs. She is very well-behaved and can sit and “give paw.” To meet Dolly, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.

Dolly is a little over 4 years old. She is fully potty trained, walks well on a leash, and loves people and dogs! She is very well-behaved and can sit and “give paw.” To meet Dolly, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue )

Lance is a 1-year-old shepherd mix and weighs less than 50 pounds. Lance loves people and loves to cuddle. He will snuggle all day if you let him. To meet Lance, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.