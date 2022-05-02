Morris Hospital announces its Fire Starter of the Month for April

Morris Hospital recently recognized Carl Pohl as its Fire Starter of the Month for April.

Pohl, an environmental services associate, started working at Morris Hospital in April 2019 at the Braidwood Healthcare Center, according to a news release from Morris Hospital.

He also assisted at the Dwight and Gardner offices. Pohl moved to the Diamond-Coal City campus when Morris Hospital opened in in February 2020, the release said.

Chris Finch, a Morris Hospital courier, nominated Pohl for the honor.

“Carl is always very positive and does whatever is necessary to keep the Diamond-Coal City Campus running smoothly,” Finch said in the release. “He is always there to offer a helping hand and always does more than he has to on a daily basis. He really puts patients first, making sure everything is clean and all the departments have what they need.”

Kathy O’Neill, Morris Hospital’s health care centers’ practice manager, said in the release that Pohl “exemplifies the Morris Hospital standards of conduct.”

“He has an excellent work ethic and takes great pride in keeping the Diamond-Coal City Campus clean,” O’Neill said in the release. “This is verified by the excellent patient satisfaction scores in regards to cleanliness. He completes every task promptly, efficiently and with a smile. He is a vital part of our Diamond-Coal City team.”

Kirsten Gribbin, Morris Hospital immediate care practice manager, said in the release that “Carl is always on the move in the Diamond clinic” and goes “above and beyond” to meet all of the building’s “environmental needs.”

“We are honored to have him here taking care of the facility,” Gribbin said in the release. “He keeps it in brand new condition all the time.”

Pohl, a lifelong resident of rural Garner who worked as meat cutter in Coal City for 30 years, now spends his time mopping floors, removing trash, vacuuming carpets and wiping surfaces, the release said.

He said in the release that he wants the facility “as clean as possible for our patients.”

“Our patients expect a clean place. The staff expects a clean place. I like things in order, too,” Pohl said in the release. “When I clock out, I like knowing that everything is clean, sanitized and ready for the next day.”

Pohl also said in the release he makes a point of saying “hi, how’s it going?” to everyone he sees.

“I got to know a lot of people after working in Coal City my whole life, so I enjoy seeing the patients,” Pohl said in the release. “A simple ‘hi’ helps connect people. It might even make someone’s day.”

