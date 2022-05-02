Baran-Unland: Please give this sweet cat a home

Our cats are lifelong patients of VCA Hospitals. One cat, our calico Faith, is a patient in Joliet and also Aurora.

Last week after bringing Faith into the Joliet office for a weight check, my daughter Rebekah told me about Larry, a “sweetheart” of Persian cat that’s lived at VCA for the last few weeks waiting for a home.

Rebekah said whenever the door opened, Larry became very vocal and active, climbing up his cage to get people’s attention.

Larry is a Persian cat that was brought into VCA Joliet Animal Hospital as a stray, along with his siblings Moe and Curly. Larry's siblings are now adopted. It's time for Larry to find his forever home, too. Larry is friendly, cuddly and camera-shy. (Denise Unland)

Rebekah petted him through the cage for a while, wishing she could take him home, and saw how much he loved being touched and petted.

“I’m sure he’ll be one of those cats who just wants to be cuddled all the time,” she said.

We talked to staff at VCA and learned that Larry and his siblings, Moe and Curly, came into VCA as strays. The person who adopted Larry’s siblings could only accept two of the three cats. Larry is neutered and current on his vaccines. His adoption fee is $175.

Rebekah would love to bring him home. But we are already caring for three senior cats.

Larry is a Persian cat that was brought into VCA Joliet Animal Hospital as a stray, along with his siblings Moe and Curly. Larry's siblings are now adopted. It's time for Larry to find his forever home, too. Larry is friendly, cuddly and camera-shy. (Denise Unland)

VCA Joliet Animal Hospital is located at 220 N. Hammes Ave. in Joliet. Hours are typically 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Call 815-729-0770.

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor at The Herald-News. Contact her at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com.