Providence Catholic High School NHS inducts new 121 new members

The Providence Catholic High School chapter of the National Honor Society recently held an induction ceremony for its 121 new members, according to a news release from the school.

Of those members, 116 were juniors and five were seniors, according to the release. The senior members also received NHS stoles, according to the release.

“Being inducted into NHS at Providence Catholic is as much of a recognition as it is a commitment to servant-leadership,” Kevin Oliver, NHS moderator at Providence, said in the release. “These newly inducted NHS members will be expected to continue their excellence and will be pushed to do even more for our community.”

The following students were inducted, according to the release: Jude Allen, Zinn Amos, Katie Baker, Abaigeal Bandyk, Meara Barry, Joseph Baumhardt, George Beeson, Brooke Bell, Noah Billows, Jack Bird, James Block, Elizabeth Bradford, Colin Budd, Gwen Cantu, Brideigh Cavanaugh, Hunter Chentnik, Mary Amelia Connors, Sara Cooper, Samantha Costello, Gianna Cox, Pierre Danet, Andrew Dau, Abigail deBoer, Sean Dee, Alexis Denny, Adam DeRubertis, Pasquale DiDiana, John Dodds, Samantha Dumstorf, Michael Durkin, Ryan Dusak, Lizzy Dykas, Vinny Felice, Andrew Fitzgerald, Olivia Fitzgibbon, Madelyn Flynn, Cameron Fultz, Emily Gacek, Ryan Gade, Jaysic Gandurski, Jacob Garcia, Megan Giacomo, Rhea Gleespen, Annika Hannigan, Murphy Harris, Zack Hesselmann, Abby Hoff, Clement Horak, Ryan Hussey, Ava Jeziorski, Emma Johnston, William Jones, Julia Joos, Robert Kernwein II, Julia Kucala, Maxwell Kucala, Elizabeth (Ellie) Kulpinski, Emily Langlois, Gabriele Lescinskaite, Amanda Lilja, Amber Magdziasz, Marissa Majewski, Keara Maloney, Marissa Massaro, Paulina Melerski, Collin Moran, Alberto Moreno, Sophia Moreno, Charley Muraskas, Emily Neubauer, Natalie Papes, Molly Parham, Mar Perelló, Alexandria Perkins, Genevieve Peterson, Sarah Pierson, Annalise Pietrzyk, Ava Pilon, Joseph Popovits, Mallory Ritter, Isabella Roechner, Grace Ryan, Teagan Ryan, Zoe Rzonca, Isaac Sanchez, Arianna Sandoval, Cecilia Santschi, Lillie Scherf, Molly Senffner, Paige Shepherd, Tabatha Shirley, Cameron Sicinski, Hailey Smith, Charlie Soltys, Grace Spesia, Kameryn Springer, Olivia Stepanek, Mason Straight, Savannah Sullivan, Kyley Swanson, Madison Swanson, Kaylie Teggelaar, Isabella Tellez, Jack Tess, Kiera Trainor, James Tyler, AJ Vinci, Janet Vinci, Gabriela Vittori, Megan Weinstock, Lucy Westbrook, Sophia Wilko, Kylie Williams, Erica Winjum, Zach Xydakis, Andrew Zemaitis

For information, visit providencecatholic.org and nhs.us.