Registration open for NAMI’s BeActive 5K and Yoga Cool-down event on June 11

Mental health challenges increased during the pandemic but so did a willingness to talk about mental health – and the importance of protecting it.

That’s why the Will-Grundy chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is inviting the community to its annual BeActive 5K and Yoga Cool-down event June 11 at Joliet Memorial Stadium.

Event features include nutrition tips for protecting mental health and information on how physical activity supports mental wellness. The event also offers a kids dash and a timed race. Event proceeds benefit NAMI Will-Grundy.

But the 5K is not just for “serious runners,” according to Peggy Robinson, marketing coordinator for NAMI Will-Grundy, who added that entire families even come out with their strollers. Race Time will be present to handle the “timed” part of the event, she said.

“And then some of us not-serious runners do a nice leisurely stroll,” Robinson said.

But the main focus of the event is raising awareness of the importance of mental health, Robinson said. That’s why people who are struggling with mental health, people who know someone who is struggling and anyone who just wants to learn more, show support and help end the stigma associated with seeking mental health care are also encouraged to attend, she said.

Because a mental health disorder is as much of an illness as diabetes, Robinson said. And sometimes, people with a mental health disorder need treatment, which sometimes includes medication.

“You don’t tell someone with diabetes to just snap out of it or just have a better attitude,” Robinson said.

Robinson said NAMI Will-Grundy is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which was founded in 1979 with the motto, “You are not alone.” All services are free, Robinson said.

NAMI Will-Grundy offers a variety of supports for people with mental health disorders and their families. Some support groups meet in person; others meet online. In-person support groups are available in Joliet, Bolingbrook, Morris and Mokena.

In addition, NAMI Will-Grundy also offers classes for individuals and for families along with resources and educational materials.

For instance, NAMI Basics “is an online education program for parents and family caregivers of children age 22 and younger who are experiencing symptoms of a mental illness or have already been diagnosed,” according to the NAMI Will-Grundy website.

The NAMI Family-to-Family class is an evidence-based program for loved ones of people living with mental illness, Robinson said. The class includes discussion, interactive exercises and presentations.

Facilitators are trained by NAMI and have either personally dealt with mental health issues or cared for someone who had one, Robinson said. The facilitators are not medical professionals, but they are empathetic because they have “been in their shoes,” Robinson said.

NAMI Will-Grundy also stays on top of legislation in areas of mental health and brings in guest speakers, too, Robinson said.

“We’ve had an estate attorney talk about how to set up a special needs trust,” Robinson said. “So when you pass, your loved one is taken care of.”

Registration fee for the BeActive 5K and Yoga Cool-down event is $35 until May 1 to guarantee shirt size, $40 after May 1 with no guarantee on shirt size and $50 on race day with no guarantee on shirt size.

To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/IL/Joliet/BeACTIVE.

For information about NAMI Will-Grundy, vist namiwillgrundy.org or call 815-409-7917 (English) or 815-600-9406 (Spanish).