April 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Project Acclaim, Village of New Lenox honor Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox

Hospital recognized for COVID-19 efforts, 125 years of service, 10-year contributions to New Lenox community

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox was recently inducted into the Hall of Pride by Project Acclaim. Pictured, from left, are Project Acclaim President Jayne Bernhard, Silver Cross Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Ruth Colby, and Project Acclaim Vice President Nicholas Macris. (Photo provided)

Joliet’s Project Acclaim recently honored Silver Cross Hospital by inducting the New Lenox hospital into the 2020 Hall of Pride, according to a news release from Silver Cross.

Project Acclaim honored Silver Cross for “exceptional service during the COVID-19 pandemic” and 125 years of service to the community.

The late Rev. James E. Allen founded Project Acclaim as Project Pride in 1985 (later renamed Project Acclaim) to “pull people out of the doldrums,” his wife, Nancy Allen, said in a 2016 Herald-News story.

“At the time there was high unemployment, and we had seven murders in the city over the summer,” Nancy said in the story. “He was trying to get people to cooperate and be productive for their city.”

Project Acclaim cancelled Hall of Pride inductions in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, according to the release.

In addition, New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann read a proclamation at its Feb. 14 Village Board meeting, honoring Silver Cross for its contributions to the community over the past 10 years, according to a separate news release from Silver Cross.

Ruth Colby, president and chief executive officer for Silver Cross, and Scott Paddock, senior vice president of external affairs for Silver Cross, were present when Baldermann read the proclamation, according to the release.

To recognize the 10th anniversary of the New Lenox campus and honor Silver Cross for its many contributions over the past decade, New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann read a special proclamation at the Village Board’s Feb. 14 meeting. Silver Cross Senior Vice President of External Affairs Scott Paddock (left) and Ruth Colby, President and CEO of Silver Cross Hospital, were present during the reading of the proclamation. (Photo provided)

Since Silver Cross opened its New Lenox campus 10 years ago, the hospital has had “253,000 patient admissions, 752,000 emergency visits, 2.8 million outpatient visits and delivered 28,000 babies,” according to the release.

The release also mentioned a number of key services Silver Cross has made available to the community in the past 10 years.

For instance, Silver Cross partnered with several of Chicago’s leading academic medical centers to bring cancer care, stroke care and rehabilitation into the community, according to the release. The hospital also started Midwest Institute for Robotic Surgery and an expansive lung cancer program, according to the release.

In 2019, Silver Cross introduced its open-heart surgery and structural heart program and brought mental health services to the area with its partnership with Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital, according to the release.

Pictured is the new cardiac hybrid room at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. This will be used for structural heart procedures, including TAVR. (Photo provided)

In 2020 and 2021, Silver Cross opened urgent care centers in New Lenox and Mokena.

Silver Cross also will open Will County’s first and neonatal intensive care unit in a few weeks, according to the release.

In addition, Silver Cross has earned “numerous national awards for safety, quality and patient experience,” according to the release. The awards includes a 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, a 100 Top Hospital recognition and Straight A’s for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, according to the release.

For information, visit silvercross.org and projectacclaim.com.