JCA announces its December 2021 Students of the Month

Joliet Catholic Academy recently announced its Students of the Month for December. These are Samantha Horn (left), Alec Galyon (top) and Andrew Ciarlette (bottom). (Photo provided)

Joliet Catholic Academy recently announced its Students of the Month for December: Alec Galyon (Kiwanis Club), Samantha Horn (Rotary Club), and Andrew Ciarlette (Lions Club).

“JCA is proud of the success these students have exhibited both in the classroom and out in the community,” according to a news release from JCA.

Alec Galyon

Alec is the son of Craig and Lisa Galyon of Plainfield. He is a graduate of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Grade School. He currently has a 4.22 GPA in JCA Honors and AP classes.

Joliet Catholic Academy named Alec Galyon as a Student of the Month for December 2021. (Photo provided)

He is currently of a member of the Math National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and Spanish club. Alec is a four-year varsity soccer player, two-time ESCC All-Conference member, and was named to the IHSCCSA All-Sectional Soccer team in the spring of 2021. He also participates in the Galaxy Soccer Club.

Alec plans to study computer science in college.

Samantha Horn

Samantha is the daughter of John and Kris Horn of Plainfield. She a graduate of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Grade School. Samantha currently has a 4.31 GPA at JCA.

Joliet Catholic Academy named Samantha Horn as a Student of the Month for December 2021. (Photo provided)

She is a member of Key Club, Respect Life Club, JCA student ambassadors, National Honor Society and Math National Honor Society.

Samantha served as a captain on the JCA Angels varsity volleyball team; the team finished fourth at the IHSA State Finals in 2021. She is also a member of Sports Performance Volleyball Club.

She recently committed to Samford University to continue her academic and athletic career. Samantha plans to major in elementary education/psychology. Her goal is to become an elementary school teacher.

Andrew Ciarlette

Andrew is the son of Jeff and Michelle Ciarlette of Lockport. He is a graduate of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School. He currently has a 4.04 GPA in JCA Honors and AP classes.

Joliet Catholic Academy named Andrew Ciarlette as a Student of the Month for December 2021. (Photo provided)

He is a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and Math National Honor Society. Andrew is also a member of the JCA German club as well as the JCA tennis, track, and cross-country programs.

Andrew works at the Jacob Henry Mansion. He plans to major in civil engineering with the goal of working in the construction industry.

About Joliet Catholic Academy

The roots of Joliet Catholic Academy, a Roman Catholic college preparatory high school for boys and girls, goes back to 1869 when the Joliet Franciscan sisters opened the former St. Francis Academy, an all-girls school, according to the JCA website.

Fifty years later, the Christian Brothers opened De La Salle High School for boys. The Carmelites of the Most Pure Order of the Heart of Mary assumed leadership of De La Salle High School in 1933. The schools name was then changed to Joliet Catholic High School, the website said.

The two schools merged in 1990 to become Joliet Catholic Academy.

For more information, visit jca-online.org.